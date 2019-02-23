It’s still not 'Spio-Garbah’s time' for president - NDC delegates affirm

Politics of Saturday, 23 February 2019
Source: Graphic.com.gh
Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, Presidential aspirant of the National Democratic Congress
Mr Ekwow Spio Garbrah has failed once again in his bid to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to a presidential election.
At Saturday’s flagbearer contest for the NDC, the delegates overwhelmingly endorsed former President John Dramani Mahama as their choice for Election 2020 much against Spio-Garbrah's campaign slogan of it is his time.
To the delegates, Mr Mahama's 95 per cent endorsement is a clear strong indication that it was still not Spio-Garbrah’s time.
Mr Spio-Garbrah had adopted the slogan, “What time is it, it is Spio Garbrah’s time.”
Given his stature in the NDC, he was expected to give Mr Mahama a stiff opposition, campaigning on the philosophy of the party needing a new face to run the race.
But it appears he will still have to do another waiting as delegates overwhelmingly endorsed his former subordinate turned boss.
Mr Mahama was a Deputy Communications Minister when Mr Spio-Garbrah served as a Communications Minister during the Rawlings regime (1997 - 2001).
Mr Mahama became President and appointed Spio-Garbrah as Minister for Trade and Industry.
Spio-Garbrah, placing fifth in the contest of seven people conceded defeat Saturday evening even before the Electoral Commission declared the results of the election and congratulated Mr Mahama for the win.
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article