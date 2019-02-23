We got exactly what we were expecting - Odododiodo Constituency Chairman on Mahama’s win

General News of Saturday, 23 February 2019

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Paul Oblie Laryea, NDC Odododiodo Constituency Chairman

NDC Chairman of the Odododiodo Constituency, Paul Oblie Laryea, has stated that results from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearership election turned out as expected after one of the candidates, John Dramani Mahama, was declared winner at the Constituency.

According to him, John Mahama has done a lot for the country especially his electorate, hence the need to support him.

“Yes, I am okay with results. I am okay with results because what we are expecting is what we have got. John Mahama has done a lot in Ghana and even in Odododiodio itself John Mahama has done a lot here. So we are witnessing what he has done here and that is why the people have voted for him massively,” he told GhanaWeb.

The Odododiodo Constituency had about 1,579 delegates expected to vote, however, the total vote cast at the end of polls summed up to 1,447 including one rejected ballot.

With former president John Mahama emerging as winner with 1,405 votes, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin, had 4 votes, businessman Alhaji Nurudeen Iddrisu polled 2 votes, former NHIS boss Sylvester Mensah polled 4, Dr. Ekow Spio-Garbrah had 2, Goosie Tanoh polled 13 while Prof Joshua Alabi had 16.

On how he would support Mahama in the 2020 polls as a Constituency Chairman, Paul Oblie Laryea, stated that his constituency has started organizing the youth, market women and party branches to work to support Mahama.

He added that the current NPP government needed to be kicked out because they are only worsening the hardships of Ghanaians with high unemployment rate, the depreciation of the Cedi, and high cost of fuel.

He said, “…All that people are expecting is what is going on. People are not getting work to do, people are saying the fuel price is too much, people are saying the cedi is running too fast. Their major campaign is about the currency as Dr Bawumia used to say. Always he is complaining about the currency. And that was the main downfall of the NDC. But today people have seen where the dollar is running to.”