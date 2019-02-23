NDC decides: Spio, Alabi concede, congratulate Mahama

General News of Saturday, 23 February 2019

Source: classfmonline.com

Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah (left) and Prof. Joshua Alabi (right)

Even before the Electoral Commission declares the certified results of the main opposition Nationa Democratic Congress' flag bearer elections, Mr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah and Prof Joshua Alabi, have conceded defeat and congratulated former President John Dramani Mahama, who is leading the pack by a wide margin.

“Congratulations President John Dramani Mahama. Together, we win 2020”, Mr Spio-Garbrah’s message read.

“Congratulations President John Dramani Mahama. We will fight 2020 together”, Prof Alabi’s message read.

Results collated by the national headquarters of the NDC from all the 275 constituencies put Mr Mahama ahead of the six other contenders with over 95 per cent of votes cast.

Prof Joshua Alabi came second with a little over 1 per cent while Mr Alban Bagbin followed in the third spot.

They were followed by Mr Goosie Tanoh, Mr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, Mr Sylvester Mensah and Mr Nnurudeen Iddrisu in that order.

Similarly, certified results from 22 constituencies collated by the Electoral Commission, which is conducting the poll, as of about 8 p.m. Saturday put Mr Mahama ahead with over 95 per cent of the votes.

Mr Mahama beat some of the contenders in their own backyard.

In the Krowor Constituency of the Greater Accra Region, home of Prof Joshua Alabi, who once represented that area as MP, Mr Mahama had 921 while Prof Alabi managed just 165 votes.

The other candidates had the following: Goosie Tanoh – 13, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah – 4, Alban Bagbin – 2, Nurudeen Iddrisu – 1 and Sylvester Mensah – 0.

Total ballots cast in Krowor was 1,107. Only one ballot was rejected.

In the La Dadekotopon Constituency, home of Mmr Mensah, who is also a former MP of the area, Mr Mahama, once again took the lead with 1,134 votes while Mr Mensah could only manage 108.

The other candidates polled the following results: Joshua Alabi – 50, Goosie Tanoh – 9, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah – 7, Alabi Bagbin – 7, and Nurudeen Iddrisu – 4.

Total votes cast in in La Dadekotopon was 1,319. Three ballots were rejected.

In almost all the provisional constituency results declared so far, Mr Mahama took the lead, except in Mr Bagbin’s Nadowli Kaleo Constituency where the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament beat the former president by 16 votes.