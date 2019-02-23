Alhaji Nurideen concedes to John Mahama

General News of Saturday, 23 February 2019

Source: Graphic.com.gh

Nurudeen Iddrisu, NDC flagbearer aspirant

A candidate in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer primaries Alhaji Nurideen Iddrisu has conceded to the frontrunner John Dramani Mahama.

Alhaji Iddrisu disclosed that he called former President Mahama on Saturday night to concede and assure him of his support for the 2020 Presidential elections.

Speaking in an interview with Citi FM, Alhaji Iddrisu said he was disappointed with the outcome of the elections but takes the results in his stride because it was an internal election.

"Initially, I thought I was going to win but things turned round so I called the former President His Excellency John Dramani Mahama to congratulate him on the exceptional performance and pledge our support in order to ensure that we win the 2020 election," he said.

Mr Iddrisu said he did not regret participating in the poll because he has benefited from the exposure.