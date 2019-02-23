Spio congratulates Mahama, says, ‘together, we win 2020’

General News of Saturday, 23 February 2019

Source: atinkaonline.com

play videoNDC Flagbearer Hopeful, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah

One of the defeated candidates in the just-ended National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential primary, Ekow Spio-Garbrah, has congratulated former president John Mahama for winning the contest.

Former President, John Dramani Mahama secured 213,443 votes representing 95.24% while Spio garnered a paltry 1,467 votes representing 0.65% in saturday's election

The former Trade Minister congratulated his former boss on social media for winning the election massively moments after the party released the provisional results to journalists. “Congratulations President John Dramani Mahama, together we win 2020,” Spio-Garbrah posted on his facebook page.

The other aspirants were the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumani K. Bagbin, businessman Alhaji Nurudeen Iddrisu, former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Mr Sylvester Adinam Mensah (Sly); former Trade Minister,; Mr Augustus Goosie Tanoh and former Vice Chancellor of University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Prof. Joshua Alabi.

Final Provisional Results

Bagbin = 2,313 = 1.02%

Nurudeen = 519 = 0.23%

Mahama = 213,443 95.24%

Sylvester = 932 = 0.41%

Spio G = 1,467 = 0.65%

Goosie = 2,038 = 0.99%

Alabi= 3,399 = 1.51%