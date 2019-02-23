Home | News | NDC Presidential primaries: Sam George is irresponsible - Anthony Nukpenu

NDC Presidential primaries: Sam George is irresponsible - Anthony Nukpenu

Dan Soko

General News of Saturday, 23 February 2019

Source: dailyguidenetwork.com

Sam George Denies NeeewSam George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram

The Greater Accra Regional Organizer of the NDC, Anthony Nukpenu has described Ningo-Prampram Constituency Member of Parliament, Sam George as irresponsible.

The former’s pronouncement was in reaction to the latter’s protest earlier today February 23 during the NDC Presidential Primary in the Constituency which caused a delay in the proceedings.

Sam George had earlier caused the voting process at Ningo-Prampram Constituency to come to a temporary halt.

Voters in the area who are supposed to cast their ballots in the Presidential primary were having to wait because of that.

Sam George also threatened to prevent the use of the voter register in three of the 92 registered branches In the constituency.

The three branches, were Mangoetsonya B, Yooduwe kope (Ningo) and Lower North.

But the Regional Organizer said Mr. George is irresponsible for interfering in the work of the party executives in the Constituency.

According to him, Sam George doesn’t understand the work of party executives thereby causing confusion in the constituency

He explained that there is nowhere in the party constitution which states that MPs should determine the work of the party executives

“So whoever sat at the National Executives to listen to Sam George to delete the names of those three branches is so hollow thinking,” he said.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama Wins By 95%

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama In Comfortable Lead

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Results Updates

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama Wins In His Hometown

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: ‘Sam George Is Irresponsible’

February 23, 2019

Bawumia Attends UK – Ghana Business Council Meeting

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Polls Closed

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: ‘John Mahama Will Win By 90%’

February 23, 2019

MOST POPULAR

US bans DRC election chief, top judge over vote conduct

February 22, 2019

Gold Coast Fund Management pays GH¢60m to customers so far

February 22, 2019

Unapologethick Friday: Lydia Forson’s Friday look is goals

February 22, 2019

Rev Opuni-Frimpong commends President for his call to dialogue on vigilantism

February 22, 2019

I don’t regret joining Chelsea - Christian Atsu

February 22, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!