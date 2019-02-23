Home | News | NDC Decides: Mahama disgraces Alabi, Sly in own backyard; Bagbin wins home

NDC Decides: Mahama disgraces Alabi, Sly in own backyard; Bagbin wins home

Dan Soko

Politics of Saturday, 23 February 2019

Source: classfmonline.com

Ndc Flag Bearer Aspirantsplay videoSix other aspirants were no match for former President John Mahama in the flagbearership race

Former President John Dramani Mahama has walloped two of his contenders in the main opposition National Democratic Congress’ flag bearer election in their own backyard.

In the Krowor Constituency of the Greater Accra Region, home of Prof Joshua Alabi, who once represented that area as MP, Mr Mahama had 921 while Prof Alabi managed just 165 votes.

The other candidates had the following: Goosie Tanoh – 13, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah – 4, Alban Bagbin – 2, Nurudeen Iddrisu – 1 and Sylvester Mensah – 0.

Total ballots cast in Krowor was 1,107. Only one ballot was rejected.

In the La Dadekotopon Constituency, home of Mmr Mensah, who is also a former MP of the area, Mr Mahama, once again took the lead with 1,134 votes while Mr Mensah could only manage 108.

The other candidates polled the following results: Joshua Alabi – 50, Goosie Tanoh – 9, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah – 7, Alabi Bagbin – 7, and Nurudeen Iddrisu – 4.

Total votes cast in in La Dadekotopon was 1,319. Three ballots were rejected.

In almost all the provisional constituency results declared so far, Mr Mahama took the lead, except in Mr Bagbin’s Nadowli Kaleo Constituency where the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament beat the former president by 16 votes.

