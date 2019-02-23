Mahama wins by 95% in provisional results

Politics of Saturday, 23 February 2019

Former President John Dramani Mahama is leading with 95.24% in the National Democratic Congress flagbearer race.

Provisional results from the party’s headquarters indicate that the former President is leading his contenders with 213,443 followed by Joshua Alabi with 3,399 representing 1.516%.

Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin is third with 2,313 votes representing 1.032%, followed by Gossie Tanoh with 2,038 votes representing 0.909%.

Dr. Ekwow Spio-Gabrah is in the fifth position with 1,457 representing 0.650%, followed by Sylvester Mensah with 932 representing 0.415% and Nurudeen Iddrisu with 519 representing 0.231%.

The Electoral Commission is yet to release the official results.