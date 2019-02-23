Provisional results show Mahama leading by 96.48 per cent

By Iddi Yire/ Albert Ansah, GNA



Accra, Feb. 23, GNA – Provisional results of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential primary from 91 out of the 275 constituencies show former President John Dramani Mahama in a commanding lead.

He is leading with 54,525 votes, representing 96.48 per cent.

Votes polled by the other six contestants are as follows:

Professor Joshua Alabi – 712, which translates into 1.26 per cent

Goosie Tandoh – 405 (0.72 per cent)

Alban Sumani Bagbin – 343 (0.61 per cent)

Dr Ekow Spio-Garbrah - 264 (0.47 per cent)

Sylvester Mensah – 170 (0.30 per cent)

Alhaji Nurudeen Iddrisu 94 (0.17 per cent)

