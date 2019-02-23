Mahama tops NDC Headquarters votes

By Iddi Yire, GNA



Accra, Feb. 23, GNA - Certified results from the special voting centre at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Headquarters in Accra gave a massive endorsement to the candidature of former President John Dramani Mahama as flagbearer of the Party for the 2020 general election.

The special polling centre, which was created by the Party for former NDC ministers, ambassadors and high commissioners, had a total of 42 votes cast.

Of the total figure, former President Mahama had 33 votes, Mr Alban Bagbin, one vote, Alhaji Iddrisu Nurudeen: zero, Sylvester Mensah; four, Dr Ekwow Spio Garbrah; zero, Goosie Tanoh; two and Professor Joshua Alabi; one.

There was one rejected ballot.

