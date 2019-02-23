Home | News | Empowered Muslim Girl (EMG) Club Launched In Sunyani

Empowered Muslim Girl (EMG) Club Launched In Sunyani

Dan Soko

Fakhrul Islam foundation (FIF), an Islamic NGO in collaboration with the Brong Ahafo Islamic Educational Unit has organized a one day Islamic empowerment symposium dubbed “A sound Islamic identity for the Muslim Girl”

The event which was held at the Sunyani Senior High school auditorium on Friday February 22, 2019 saw a number of young junior high school Muslim adolescent girls mostly in the Sunyani municipality and it’s environ from the various Islamic schools taking part in the symposium.

The young Muslim girls were taken into a series of lectures including setting and achieving academic goals, personal hygiene and others.

The Regional Manager of the Brong Ahafo Islamic Educational Unit, sheikh Abdul-Mumin Abubakar Sampene said the aim of this symposium is to empower the Muslim Girl to seek higher education and help them fit into the society.

He pleaded with Islamic parents not to give out their young girls out for early marriages and adding, teachers and various headmasters should help in educating Muslim girls since it is Farida (compulsory) to seek knowledge in Islam.

sheikh Abdul-Mumin Abubakar Sampene lamented the poor and inadequate female Arabic teachers in the basic schools.

The FIF foundation further launched the Empowered Muslim Girl (EMG) Club at all Islamic basic schools in the municipality and the region as a whole.

Hassan Suleyman, the Coordinator of the FIF and Regional Secretary of the Ghana Muslim Students Association (GMSA) added that the main objective of the EMG Club is to empower young girls in education, and also focus on co-curricular activities, develop and help nurture talents of young Muslim girls.

He pleaded with Muslim professionals to help replicate this noble course in other parts of the region.

Hassan Nankwe

