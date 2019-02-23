The gap was too much - Prof Alabi concedes to Mahama

General News of Saturday, 23 February 2019

Source: Graphic.com.gh

play videoProf. Joshua Alabi, former Vice-Chancellor of UPSA

Professor Joshua Alabi has shared details of the conversation he had with frontrunner John Dramani Mahama to concede the NDC primary.

According to Prof Alabi, he told Mr Mahama who provisionally has 95% of the valid votes cast that the "gap was too wide".

"I called him more than two and a half hours ago and we spoke and I congratulated him," he said in an interview with Citi FM.

"We just cracked jokes and I only told him that the gap was too much and he shouldn't have done that...".

Professor Alabi who was bullish heading into the polls said he confident of victory heading into the contest but planned for any outcome.

He said the NDC must unite and position itself for the 2020 elections.