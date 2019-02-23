Court Jailed Barber 10 years For Defiling 15-year-old Girl At Adenta

A barber who defiled a 15-year-old girl at Adenta Housing Down has been sentenced to 10 years in prison by an Accra Circuit Court.

This was after Osman Alhassan aged 28, was found guilty on the charge of defilement at the end of the trial presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku.

The judgement was read by Mrs Harriet Jane Akweley Quaye, another Circuit Court Judge.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complainant is a trader residing at Adenta Housing Down with the victim who is her granddaughter.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said the convict resides in the same area as the complainant.

The Prosecution on March 7, last year, at about 10:30 am, the complainant gave the victim money to go and get her hair trimmed at Alhassan's barbering shop.

He said the complainant waited for the victim but she never returned.

The Prosecution said the complainant, therefore, followed up to Alhassan's barbering shop but did not meet the victim or the convict there.

The Prosecution said the complainant then proceeded to the house of the convict and met Alhassan and the victim standing in front of Alhassan's main gate.

He said when the complainant quizzed the victim as what she had been doing in the convict's house, the victim informed her that, Alhassan, after trimming her hair, invited her to his house and had sexual intercourse with her.

The prosecution said on March 7, last year, a report was made to the Police and a medical report form was issued to the complainant to send the victim to the hospital for further examination.

Mr Atimbire said Alhassan was later arrested by the Police.

–GNA