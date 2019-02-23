NDC Decides: Nurideen Iddrisu Concedes Defeat To Mahama

One of the candidates in the just-ended National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential primaries, Alhaji Nurideen Iddrisu, graciously conceded defeat to Mr Mahama and has subsequently called him to personally congratulate him.

The ex-president secured an overwhelming 213,410 votes representing 95.24% of the votes cast in the election.

Six other contestants including Alban Bagbin,2,312, Prof Joshua Alabi, 3,398, Sylvester Mensah,928, Goozie Tanoh, 2,036 and Dr Ekwow SpioGarbrah, 1,457.

In defeat, Nurideen Iddrisu who polled 519 votes says it is time for the NDC to unite.

“We went for a contest, a healthy internal contest and the delegates have spoken. They have spoken in favour of ex-president John Mahama and I abide by their decision.

“I wish you congratulate Mr Mahama on his victory and I dare say it is victory for the NDC. I also wish to congratulate all my colleagues who put in a fight to lead the party but were unsuccessful.

“It is time to build bridges. It is time to unite towards a vigorous campaign in 2020 which shall see the next NDC government in place in 2021 and I implore our candidate to lead the crusade of unity.

“For my supporters I am grateful. I thank you for believing in me and in my message of empowerment and I promise you, as long as I remain a member of this great party I will spare no effort in helping in whatever capacity to push through an agenda of empowerment,” he said in a statement.