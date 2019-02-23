Home | News | Egypt Opposition Party Decries 'Campaign Of Arrests'

Egypt Opposition Party Decries 'Campaign Of Arrests'

Dan Soko
Egypt's Constitution Party, founded by former head of the UN nuclear watchdog Mohamed ElBaradei (pictured November 2012), declared its

Egypt's Constitution Party, founded by former head of the UN nuclear watchdog Mohamed ElBaradei (pictured November 2012), declared its

An Egyptian opposition party founded by Nobel laureate Mohamed ElBaradei denounced Saturday a "campaign of arrests" targeting its members after criticising a bid to extend the president's powers.

The Constitution Party was created in 2012 by ElBaradei, former head of the UN's nuclear watchdog.

Earlier this month, the party declared its "categorical rejection" to changes that would allow Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to stay in power once his second term ends in 2022.

The Constitution Party has "been subjected to a crackdown and continued arrests", it wrote on its official Facebook page, adding that four of its members have been arrested "in the past 48 hours".

Other members faced "security restrictions", the party said, calling on the authorities to "stop these violations and repressive practises".

Security sources told AFP they had "no information" on the crackdown.

Egypt's parliament last week gave preliminary approval to several constitutional amendments, one of which calls for extending the president's term in office from four years to six.

Rights groups have denounced the proposed changes, with Human Rights Watch saying they would grant "the armed forces authority to intervene in government".

Those backing the reforms say they are necessary for Egypt to maintain stability.

Sisi led the army's overthrow of longtime president Hosni Mubarak's successor, Mohamed Morsi, in 2013 following mass protests against the Islamist leader's rule.

The former army chief won his first term as president the following year and was reelected in March 2018 with over 97 percent of the vote.

The parliament's legislative committee must now draft a law to put before a parliamentary vote.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama Wins By 95%

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama In Comfortable Lead

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Results Updates

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama Wins In His Hometown

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: ‘Sam George Is Irresponsible’

February 23, 2019

Bawumia Attends UK – Ghana Business Council Meeting

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Polls Closed

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: ‘John Mahama Will Win By 90%’

February 23, 2019

MOST POPULAR

US bans DRC election chief, top judge over vote conduct

February 22, 2019

Gold Coast Fund Management pays GH¢60m to customers so far

February 22, 2019

Unapologethick Friday: Lydia Forson’s Friday look is goals

February 22, 2019

Rev Opuni-Frimpong commends President for his call to dialogue on vigilantism

February 22, 2019

I don’t regret joining Chelsea - Christian Atsu

February 22, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!