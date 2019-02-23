I’ll help make your new term successful – Goosie Tanoh to Mahama

Politics of Sunday, 24 February 2019

Defeated Flagbearer hopeful in the NDC race, Goosie Tanoh says he is willing to lend former President Mahama his support pledging his “sincere commitment to work to make his new term as a leader as successful as possible.”

However, notwithstanding the emphatic win by Mahama in the NDC Presidential primaries, Goosie Tanoh in a Press statement after the polls said: "Our loss is merely a pause in a long journey filled with undying hope, fierce determination to build a just, corruption-free democratic GHANA in our lifetime.”

At least 95% of NDC members today affirmed Mahama’s candidature for the 2020 Polls.

Former President John Mahama took a comfortable lead in the Flagbearer race of opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) as provisional results collated at the Party’s Headquarters put him miles ahead of his contenders with 213,443 representing 95.24% of the total vote cast.

Out of the 276 constituencies (one polling centre at the party headquarters), Alban Bagbin polled 2,313 votes representing 1.032%, Nurudeen Alhassan garnered 519, representing 0.231%, Sylvester Mensah had 932 votes representing 0.41%, Spio Garbrah polled 1,457 votes representing 0.65%.

Ex-President Mahama, who is eyeing a comeback after losing the 2016 elections is expected to faceoff with his archrival, current President Nana Akufo-Addo, in the 2020 general election which promises to be keenly contested.

Goosie Tanoh’s statement

I have just telephoned HE John Mahama to congratulate him on his victory today and to express my sincere commitment to work to make his new term as leader as successful as possible.

Let me also now congratulate all the several thousand voters of our dear party the NDC for their time and attention during these last few months of a gruelling but beneficial campaign which saw us as a party unite in finding new paths to strengthen our party and find solutions to the many intractable problems we face as a party and nation. Your enthusiasm, dedication and optimism has been truly infectious and inspiring.

To the Party Executives may I wish you all the very best in the future and pray that we will be power-ready in 2020 to offer a path of hope and endeavour to the people of our dear country who crave for selfless disciplined leadership in combating poverty, creating jobs and erecting a formidable social safety net that guarantees the basic needs of life to all. Our sojourn together in these last few months prove that dialogue and commitment to uphold our values in the service of our members is the surest way to assure unity and much needed coherence going forward.

To the teeming supporters and workers in the team GOOSIE2020 Campaign I cannot thank you enough. I pray this extraordinary experience and the lessons from it will make all of us better servants of Ghana and our beloved NDC.

We have much work to do to build Organising for Ghana as a formidable force for positive change and the pursuit of a true social democratic people first progressive agenda in our party.

Our loss is merely a pause in a long journey filled with undying hope, fierce determination to build a just, corruption-free democratic GHANA in our life time.

Like many Ghanaians I find inspiration in the several extraordinary inspirational passages from the Good Book. Permit me to share one such passage from the book of Isaiah 40:31 with you that teaches perseverance and faith in the future:

“… those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.”

We must be resolute in the removal of poverty and the creation of a new Ghana we all can be proud of and believe in again. Our journey continues in earnest.

My heartfelt appreciation.

Goosie Tanoh