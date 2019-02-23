Prof Joshua Alabi congratulates Mahama on winning NDC presidential primaries

Politics of Sunday, 24 February 2019

John Dramani Mahama

Professor Joshua Alabi, one of the contestants of the just-ended NDC presidential primaries, said he has called former president Mahama to congratulate him on winning the election.

The former president swept 213,443 votes out of the over 330,000 votes cast in the elections held on Saturday, February 23, 2019, in all 275 constituencies.

The figure represented 95.24 % of the total votes, while his contenders had to deal with the less than 4% left.

Prof Alabi came second in the election, but managed to get only 3,339 votes representing a little of 1%, a far huge gap between him and Mahama.

According to him, he told Mahama in plain words that the gap was too much and he shouldn’t have done that to him and the other contestants.

"I told him the gap was too much and he shouldn't have done that,” Prof Alabi said, according to a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on Citinewsroom.com.

His comment to the former president seems to be jovial, an indication that now that the internal elections were over, and a leader has been chosen to lead the NDC in the 2020 polls, Alabi would be willing to throw his weight behind Mahama.

Also, Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, who placed fifth with 1,457 votes representing less than 1% of the total votes cast, has also called the former president to congratulate him on the victory.

Meanwhile, the other contestants also recorded less than 1% of the votes.

Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, for instance, placed third with 2,313 representing 1.032%.

Sylvester Mensah garnered just 932 votes representing 0.415% to place sixth, while Nurudeen Iddrisu secured only 513 votes representing 0.231% to place seventh.

With this final decision of the NDC delegates to elect Mahama as flagbearer of the party, the former president would face Nana Akufo-Addo in the 2020 elections.