Home | News | Prof Joshua Alabi congratulates Mahama on winning NDC presidential primaries

Prof Joshua Alabi congratulates Mahama on winning NDC presidential primaries

Dan Soko

Politics of Sunday, 24 February 2019

Source: yen.com.gh

J.MAHAMAJohn Dramani Mahama

Professor Joshua Alabi, one of the contestants of the just-ended NDC presidential primaries, said he has called former president Mahama to congratulate him on winning the election.

The former president swept 213,443 votes out of the over 330,000 votes cast in the elections held on Saturday, February 23, 2019, in all 275 constituencies.

The figure represented 95.24 % of the total votes, while his contenders had to deal with the less than 4% left.

Prof Alabi came second in the election, but managed to get only 3,339 votes representing a little of 1%, a far huge gap between him and Mahama.

According to him, he told Mahama in plain words that the gap was too much and he shouldn’t have done that to him and the other contestants.

"I told him the gap was too much and he shouldn't have done that,” Prof Alabi said, according to a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on Citinewsroom.com.

His comment to the former president seems to be jovial, an indication that now that the internal elections were over, and a leader has been chosen to lead the NDC in the 2020 polls, Alabi would be willing to throw his weight behind Mahama.

Also, Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, who placed fifth with 1,457 votes representing less than 1% of the total votes cast, has also called the former president to congratulate him on the victory.

Meanwhile, the other contestants also recorded less than 1% of the votes.

Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, for instance, placed third with 2,313 representing 1.032%.

Sylvester Mensah garnered just 932 votes representing 0.415% to place sixth, while Nurudeen Iddrisu secured only 513 votes representing 0.231% to place seventh.

With this final decision of the NDC delegates to elect Mahama as flagbearer of the party, the former president would face Nana Akufo-Addo in the 2020 elections.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama Wins By 95%

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama In Comfortable Lead

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Results Updates

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama Wins In His Hometown

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: ‘Sam George Is Irresponsible’

February 23, 2019

Bawumia Attends UK – Ghana Business Council Meeting

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Polls Closed

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: ‘John Mahama Will Win By 90%’

February 23, 2019

MOST POPULAR

US bans DRC election chief, top judge over vote conduct

February 22, 2019

Gold Coast Fund Management pays GH¢60m to customers so far

February 22, 2019

Unapologethick Friday: Lydia Forson’s Friday look is goals

February 22, 2019

Rev Opuni-Frimpong commends President for his call to dialogue on vigilantism

February 22, 2019

I don’t regret joining Chelsea - Christian Atsu

February 22, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!