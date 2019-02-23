Bagbin ‘not surprised at all’ by Mahama’s emphatic win

Politics of Sunday, 24 February 2019

Source: 3news.com

Alban Bagbin, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament

Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin says he is not surprised at all about the victory of former president John Dramani Mahama in the presidential primary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Though official results are yet to be declared, Mr Mahama has won on virtually all provisional reports.

Except for one constituency – coincidentally in Mr Bagbin’s Nadowli Kaleo Constituency – Mr Mahama won all the polls.

But speaking on TV3’s News@10, Mr Bagbin says he is “completely calm, cool and refreshed” after he saw the results.

He said the result of the elections is just a strong statement made by the delegates of the NDC that they prefer Mr Mahama to the six other aspirants.

Projections put Mr Bagbin in third after Professor Joshua Alabi.

But he compared the performance of Mr Mahama’s contenders to what pertained within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 1996 with aspirants against former president John Agyekum Kufuor and even in 2008 with aspirants against Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He insinuated that it is normal in politics.

“We didn’t succeed,” he stressed. “I am used to it.”

‘Utility player’

As to the role he will be playing to help NDC ahead of the 2020 electioneering campaign, Mr Bagbin said that will be determined by the party as a whole.

He, however, stated that he will start from Parliament, where he serves as the Second Deputy Speaker.

“[But] everybody knows I am a utility player,” he added, advising Mr Mahama to ensure teamwork in the scheme of affairs.

He disclosed that he called him to congratulate him and discussed with him the way forward.