Karim Sadat grabs brace as Halmstads BK rally to defeat IK Sirius in Swedish Cup

Sports News of Sunday, 24 February 2019
Source: GHANAsoccernet.com
Karim Sadat
Ghanaian forward Karim Sadat scored a brace as Halmstads BK came from behind to beat IK Sirius 2-1 in the Swedish Swedish Cup.
Sirius opened the scoring through Swedish center-back Jesper Arvidsson in the 13th minute from the spot.
But Halmstads restored parity, thanks to Karim Sadat's beautiful goal on the 25th minute of the game.
The former Hearts of Oak hitman was at it again as he hit the winner on the stroke of half time to help Halmstads of Svanska Cupen table with four points after two round of matches.
The 27-year-old lasted full duration of the match while his compatriot Thomas Boakye played only 21 minutes.
Sadat joined Halmstads BK on a free transfer during the last winter transfer window after ending his stay with Landskrona BoIS.
Comments:
|Courtesy of GHANAsoccernet.com - Ghana's leading football news website. Click for more news.
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article