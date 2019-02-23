Home | News | Akufo-Addo’s journey to opposition begins when Mahama wins - Former Tamale Mayor

Akufo-Addo’s journey to opposition begins when Mahama wins - Former Tamale Mayor

Dan Soko

Politics of Sunday, 24 February 2019

Source: mynewsgh.com

Akufo Addo Mahama 596x400President Akufo-Addo and John Dramani Mahama

A former Mayor of the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly, Alhaji Abdul Hanan Gundadow has envisaged an overwhelming victory for former President John Dramani Mahama as flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the presidential aspirants’ race.

He disclosed to journalists at the Kulikuli School in the Tamale Central Constituency where he cast his vote on Saturday morning that it is an indicating the end is near for current President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s administration.

According to him, the NDC led John Mahama is poised to take power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) because it has disappointed Ghanaians considering the lofty unfulfilled promises with nothing show for in the Tamale Central Constituency in particular.

“Today is a turning point for NDC to take power from the NPP and I am optimistic of a victory for Former President John Dramani Mahama to be the flagbearer of the NDC to recapture power. It also marks the end of the Akufo-Addo’s administration considering the fact they have promised much and have done little”, he revealed.

Alhaji Abdul Hanan Gundadow is certain that if the NDC if given another opportunity to govern, will fashion out policies and programmes that will address the needs of the Ghanaian populace.

“The NDC if it is given another opportunity to govern, I have no doubt it would fashion out policies and programmes to address the needs of the citizenry. Today is a turning point….the momentum is gathering and it is a manifestation the NDC is ready to mandate former President Mahama to come back and continue from where he left off”, he observed.

He anticipated a little over 98% endorsement for the former President he indicates stands tall among the other aspirants vying with him in the race.

