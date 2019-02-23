Home | News | NDC Decides: Mahama wins Bodi constituency with 94.8%; Alabi follows ‘closely’ with 1.4%

NDC Decides: Mahama wins Bodi constituency with 94.8%; Alabi follows ‘closely’ with 1.4%

Dan Soko

Politics of Sunday, 24 February 2019

Source: mynewsgh.com

Mahama Arms Open QuizJohn Dramani Mahama

Results trickling in from Bodi constituency as confirmed by MyNewsGh.com reveals former President John Mahama has polled 94.8% of the total votes cast.

According to the NDC election regulations, once all voting centers in a constituency are done with voting, counting can begin with the agreement of all agents.

Below is the breakdown of the Bodi constituency results:

Alban Bagbin 05

Nurudeen Iddrisu 02

John Mahama 608

Mensah Sylvester 03

Ekow Spio Garbrah 04

Tanoh Goose 07

Joshua Alabi 09

Total votes cast— 641

More results are expected to come in hot as when voting ends.

Early today, Mr Mahama stopped bat the Wa polling center on his way to his constituency, Bole-Bamboi.

The former president was welcomed by members of his party who waited on their turn to cast their votes at the polling center.

In a post on Social Media, Mahama wrote, “I stopped by the Wa Central Constituency polling centre this morning, to observe the voting process, on my way to cast my vote in my constituency, Bole- Bamboi.”

The voting process has been entirely without incident.

