Osman Bukari scores consolation for AS Trencin in defeat against FC ViOn Zlaté Moravce

Sports News of Sunday, 24 February 2019

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Osman Bukari

Ghanaian striker Osman Bukari netted a consolation for AS Trencin in their 3-1 loss against FC ViOn Zlaté Moravce in the Slovakian top-flight league on Saturday.

Trencin enjoyed a stellar performance last week by trouncing FK Senica 3-0 at home in the first match after winter break.

But the Štadión na Sihoti outfit could not replicate that display on Saturday as they fell to a 15th-minute goal from David Richtarech.

Second half strikes from Jakub Svec and Tomas Dubek put the game beyond Trencin before Osman Bukari netted a face-saving goal in the 78th minute.

Bukari and compatriot Mohammed Lamine lasted the entire duration of the match for the losers.

The defeat means Trencin maintain their 9th position on the table with 21 points after 20 round of matches.