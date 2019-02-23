Ghanaian prodigy David Appiah joins Italian lower-tier side Langhiranese

Sports News of Sunday, 24 February 2019

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

David Kwame Appiah

Ghanaian midfielder David Kwame Appiah has signed for Italian lower division side Langhiranese on a short-term deal, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

The 22-year-old has penned his first professional contact with an European team to kick-start his career.

Appiah trained with Parma as a youngster and should be well conditioned for the Italian game.

He last played for Madina Republicans in the Ghanaian Division Two League.

Appiah is set to debut on Sunday at GS Luzzara.