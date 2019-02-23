NDC Is Poised For Victory In Election 2020─Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama, the newly elected flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), said the party is fully armed to wrestle power from the ruling NPP in 2020.

He indicated that the overwhelming endorsement is a reawakening of the party to take back what belongs to them in 2020.

According to the former President, the resounding victory is a sign of victory in 2020.

Speaking to some party executives and supporters at the party headquarters in Accra, the former President said the NDC is poised for power in 2020.

“Tonight I want to serve notice that from the outcome of this election the NDC is strong, the NDC is united, the NDC is poised for victory 2020. And that nothing, absolutely nothing will stop our march towards the Flagstaff house,” he stated.

According to him, the violent free election marks the beginning of the process to work together as a party to bring truth and honesty back into their political discourse.

Former President Mahama urged members of the party to eschew gullibilities and any attempt to divide the party on the lines of acrimony and bickering.

He advised the executives and members of the party who are vexed with anger to recapturing power in election 2020 to build trust among each other.

“I salute all our executives. This victory is dedicated to you and it is my hope that from the current environment we will work together and eschew all attempts to divide us because in the business of politics you know what happens. Let’s us trust eachother and let us not believe the kind of stories that we circulated creating an impression that one wants to undermine another and once we build this trust, am sure we will win power,” he stated.

Mahama has vowed to work closely with all the executives of the party with the common objective of achieving the ultimate goal in election 2020.

“I want to assure the executives that at all these levels that I will work closely with you and tirelessly so that our common objective of returning our party back into power will be achieved,” he stressed.

The former president, who won by an “ocean gap” commended the efforts of other defeated six aspirants for deepening yet another democratic processes of the party.

He added that their participation in the contest has pigeonhole the NDC party as the most democratic, peaceful, transparent and dynamic in Ghana’s democracy.

John Mahama urges them to consider his victory as a win for the NDC party in election 2020.

“Our party has spoken with one voice and I must say we are all the winners. I want to thank my fellow aspirants for the good fight they put up in this presidential primary and indeed they have helped to energised the base of our party,” he posited.

Former President Mahama says will in the coming few days outline the wayforward for the party after he has been officially sworn in as the flagbearer of the opposition NDC.

Former President John Mahama pulled a total vote of 213,487 representing 95.24%.