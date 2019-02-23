Absolutely Nothing Will Stop Our March To The Flagstaff House—Mahama

The newly elected flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), former President John Dramani Mahama said the 2020 general election is a done deal for the party.

He said the resounding victory is a sign of victory in 2020.

According to the former President, the overwhelming endorsement by the NDC party is a testimony that their efforts over the last two years have never been in vain.

Speaking to some party executives and supporters at the party headquarters in Accra, the former President said the NDC is poised for power in 2020.

“Tonight I want to serve notice that from the outcome of this election the NDC is strong, the NDC is united, the NDC is poised for victory 2020. And that nothing, absolutely nothing will stop our march towards the Flagstaff house,” he stated.

According to him, the violent free election marks the beginning of the process to work together as a party to bring truth and honesty back into their political discourse.

Former President Mahama urged members of the party to eschew gullibilities and any attempt to divide the party on the lines of acrimony and bickering.

He advised the executives and members of the party who are vexed with anger to recapturing power in election 2020 to build trust among each other.

“I salute all our executives. This victory is dedicated to you and it is my hope that from the current environment we will work together and eschew all attempts to divide us because in the business of politics you know what happens. Let’s us trust eachother and let us not believe the kind of stories that we circulated creating an impression that one wants to undermine another and once we build this trust, am sure we will win power,” he stated.

Mahama has vowed to work closely with all the executives of the party with the common objective of achieving the ultimate goal in the election 2020.

“I want to assure the executives that at all these levels that I will work closely with you and tirelessly so that our common objective of returning our party back into power will be achieved,” he stressed.

Re-organisation of the party

Former President indicated that the presidential primary is a climax of the re-organisation effort of the party after the election 2016.

He intimated that the process which was rigorous and tiring began with an analysis and fact-finding mission by the Prof. Kwesi Botchwey led committee to explore the reasons for their electoral defeat in 2016.

He noted that this culminated in the re-registration of all party members at the branch, constituency, regional and national level prior to last year’s delegate conference.

The former President dedicates his victory to the grassroot members of the party whose effort the party solidly stands.

“Am deeply touched by the overwhelming endorsement I received from the grassroots of our party. It is a call to duty, it is a call to action. This results is dedicated to all members of the NDC party especially the ordinary supporters, the branch executives, constituency, regional and national executives,” he stated.

To the defeated aspirants

The former president, who won by an “ocean gap” commended the efforts of other six aspirants for deepening yet another democratic processes of the party.

He added that their participation in the contest has pigeonhole the NDC party as the most democratic, peaceful, transparent and dynamic in Ghana’s democracy.

John Mahama urges them to consider his victory as a win for the NDC party in election 2020.

“Our party has spoken with one voice and I must say we are all the winners. I want to thank my fellow aspirants for the good fight they put up in this presidential primary and indeed they have helped to energised the base of our party,” he posited.

He commended the Ghana police service for the good work done towards a violent free election.

According to him, this demonstrates that the police are capable of performing their professional role freely and responsibly when allowed by politicians.

He added that with the guarantee of our trust and confidence, the Ghana police service can rise to the occasion as they have shown during the presidential primary.

“Today has been a test and I believe that most will agree that the Ghana Police Service performed creditably. And it is our hope that we can collaborate with the service into the future to ensure that future elections are as successful as we have seen in our flagbearership election,” he emphasized.

Former President Mahama says will in the coming few days outline the wayforward for the party after he has been officially sworn in as the flagbearer of the opposition NDC.

John Mahama, Flagbearer elect

The Electoral Commission (EC) has declared former President John Mahama the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress waiting to be sworn-in.

He pulled a total vote of 213,487 representing 95.24%. Joshua Alabi came second with 3,404 representing 1.52%.

The rest include Alban Bagbin = 2,301 (1.03%), Goosie Tanoh = 2,091 (0.93%), Spio Garbrah = 1,447 (0.65%), Sylvester Mensah = 934 (0.42) and Nurudeen Abass = 520 (0.23%).