St Gallen coach opens up on Musah Nuhu's early substitution against FC Sion

Musah Nuhu

St Gallen coach Peter Zeidler has expounded on the reason behind Musah Nuhu's early substitution in their 2-2 stalemate with FC Sion in the Swiss Super League on Saturday.

Nuhu was given the nod to replace the suspended Majeed Ashimeru in central midfield as the Green and White lads set their sights on returning from the Stade de Tourbillon with a victory after last week's 3-1 home defeat against FC Thun.

The 22-year-old started the match brightly to the delight of their travelling supporters.

But in the 17th minute, the former WAFA Academy skipper received a booking for a reckless foul on FC Sion's Nikolaj Hänni.

Nuhu did not cool down his temper and nearly got himself sent off for another needless tackle following an altercation with Pajtim Kasami but was lucky as referee Fedayi San shrugged off the incident.

Coach Zeidler feared for the worst for the Ghanaian youngster hence had to take him off before receiving an early marching orders.

"I did not want to risk Musah getting a second yellow with his physical game."

"The spectators in Valais would be able to influence the referee," according to Zeidler.

Nuhu has made four league appearances for St Gallen since joining last year from Ghana Premier League side WAFA