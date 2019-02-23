NDC polls: Delegates prefer John Mahama – Alabi, Sly concede

Politics of Sunday, 24 February 2019

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Sylvester Mensah and Prof Joshua Alabi

Professor Joshua Alabi who has been defeated in the NDC presidential primaries has said the outcome of the elections shows that members of the party prefer former President John Mahama to lead them into the 2020 elections.

He told Starr News he has already called Mr. Mahama to congratulate him for his victory.

“I felt I was going to win but the electorate decided otherwise, there is nothing one can do because that’s what our people want.

“For me I’m yet to analyze the results to know what happened, I gave my message of hope and maybe there is something beyond what I did that I should have done, for now, John Mahama won and I congratulate him for that. At a point in time when I realized that he had won, I just called and congratulated him,” the former UPSA Vice Chancellor told Starr News Naa Dedei Tettey Saturday night.

Another aspirant, Sylvester Mensah also told Starr News he has called his former boss to congratulate him and that they had “a useful discussion”.

Former president John Mahama has recorded a landslide victory in the just ended National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential primaries Saturday.

At the end of the presidential primaries, Mahama polled a whopping 213,487 votes representing 95.23% of the total votes cast to beat the six other contestants to lead the largest opposition party in the 2020 general elections.

Former vice-chancellor of UPSA, Prof. Joshua Alabi, came in a distant second with 3,404 votes representing 1.52% of total votes cast and was followed by second deputy speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin who had 2,301 votes representing 1.03% of the total votes.

Goosie Tanoh obtained 2,091 votes (0.93%), Sylvester Mensah, formerly with the NHIA polled a paltry 934 (0.42%) votes with former Trade Minister Ekow Spio-Garbrah garnering 1,447 votes representing 0.65%.

Nurudeen Iddrisu came last with 520 votes representing 0.23% of the total votes cast.

Total valid votes cast were 225,521 representing 99.20% of votes cast with rejected ballots standing at1,337 (0.79%).