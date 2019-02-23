Home | News | ‘Nothing can stop our march to Flagstaff House in 2020’ – Mahama

Politics of Sunday, 24 February 2019

Source: citinewsroom.com

John Mahama 1 1John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Mahama says the opposition National Democratic Congress is ready to snatch power from the governing New Patriotic Party in the 2020 polls.

He says the NDC is united and poised for victory, saying nothing can stop their victory.

“Tonight, I want to serve notice to Ghana that from the outcome of this election, [it means] the NDC is strong. The NDC is united. The NDC is poised for victory in 2020. And nothing, absolutely nothing can stop our march towards [the] Flagstaff House,” he said in a victory speech at the party’s headquarters after being declared presidential candidate-elect for the NDC.

John Mahama beat competition from six other aspirants in the NDC presidential primaries held on Saturday to emerge winner. He polled 213,487 votes representing 95.23 percent of the total valid votes cast.

A former Vice-Chancellor of University of Professional Studies; Accra (UPSA), Prof. Joshua Alabi came second with 3,404 votes representing 1.52% of the total valid votes cast.

The Second Deputy Speaker and Member of Parliament for Nadowli/Kaleo, Mr Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin, despite a spirited campaign polled 2,301 votes representing 1.03% of the total votes cast, placing third.

Goosie Tanoh, founder of the Reformed Party, a breakaway from the NDC also came fourth with 2,091 votes representing 0.93%.

The former Trades and Industry Minister in the Mahama government, Ekwow Spio Garbrah received 1,447 votes which represent 0.65% of the total votes.

