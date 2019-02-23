Home | News | Mahama: NDC marching to Flagstaff House in 2020

Mahama: NDC marching to Flagstaff House in 2020

Dan Soko

Politics of Sunday, 24 February 2019

Source: Starrfm.com.gh

Mahama WinsNewly-elected flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is occupying the seat of government Flagstaff House (Jubilee House) after the 2020 elections, John Mahama said Sunday.

Addressing the party after a landslide victory in the presidential primaries, the former president declared:

“Tonight, I want to serve notice to Ghana that from the outcome of this election, the NDC is strong. The NDC is united. The NDC is poised for victory in 2020. And nothing, absolutely nothing can stop our march towards [the] Flagstaff House.”

Mahama polled a whopping 213,487 votes representing 95.23% of the total votes cast to beat the six other contestants to lead the largest opposition party in the 2020 general elections.

Former Vice-Chancellor of UPSA, Prof. Joshua Alabi, came in a distant second with 3,404 votes representing 1.52% of total votes cast and was followed by second deputy speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin who had 2,301 votes representing 1.03% of the total votes.

Goosie Tanoh obtained 2,091 votes (0.93%), Sylvester Mensah, formerly with the NHIA polled a paltry 934 (0.42%) votes with former Trade Minister Ekow Spio-Garbrah garnering 1,447 votes representing 0.65%.

Nurudeen Iddrisu came last with 520 votes representing 0.23% of the total votes cast.

Total valid votes cast were 225,521 representing 99.20% of votes cast with rejected ballots standing at1,337 (0.79%).

In his victory speech, Mahama said his triumph: “Is a call to duty, a call to action and a call to battle.”

He called on party supporters and the leadership to be united ahead of the 2020 general polls.

“I wish that this fire will keep on burning… Eschew all attempts to divide us. Let us not believe the kinds of stories that will be circulated,” Mahama admonished.

The former president also promised he will “work closely and tirelessly” with the leadership and structures of the party to defeat the NPP come 2020.

“I will work closely with all of you so that our common objective of returning to power would be achieved. I salute all our executives. It is my hope that we will work together and eschew all attempts to divide us. Let us trust each other and let us not believe the kind of stories we circulated creating an impression that we are against each other,” he added.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama Wins By 95%

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama In Comfortable Lead

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Results Updates

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama Wins In His Hometown

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: ‘Sam George Is Irresponsible’

February 23, 2019

Bawumia Attends UK – Ghana Business Council Meeting

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Polls Closed

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: ‘John Mahama Will Win By 90%’

February 23, 2019

MOST POPULAR

US bans DRC election chief, top judge over vote conduct

February 22, 2019

Gold Coast Fund Management pays GH¢60m to customers so far

February 22, 2019

Unapologethick Friday: Lydia Forson’s Friday look is goals

February 22, 2019

Rev Opuni-Frimpong commends President for his call to dialogue on vigilantism

February 22, 2019

I don’t regret joining Chelsea - Christian Atsu

February 22, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!