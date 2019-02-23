Mahama: NDC marching to Flagstaff House in 2020

Politics of Sunday, 24 February 2019

Newly-elected flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is occupying the seat of government Flagstaff House (Jubilee House) after the 2020 elections, John Mahama said Sunday.

Addressing the party after a landslide victory in the presidential primaries, the former president declared:

“Tonight, I want to serve notice to Ghana that from the outcome of this election, the NDC is strong. The NDC is united. The NDC is poised for victory in 2020. And nothing, absolutely nothing can stop our march towards [the] Flagstaff House.”

Mahama polled a whopping 213,487 votes representing 95.23% of the total votes cast to beat the six other contestants to lead the largest opposition party in the 2020 general elections.

Former Vice-Chancellor of UPSA, Prof. Joshua Alabi, came in a distant second with 3,404 votes representing 1.52% of total votes cast and was followed by second deputy speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin who had 2,301 votes representing 1.03% of the total votes.

Goosie Tanoh obtained 2,091 votes (0.93%), Sylvester Mensah, formerly with the NHIA polled a paltry 934 (0.42%) votes with former Trade Minister Ekow Spio-Garbrah garnering 1,447 votes representing 0.65%.

Nurudeen Iddrisu came last with 520 votes representing 0.23% of the total votes cast.

Total valid votes cast were 225,521 representing 99.20% of votes cast with rejected ballots standing at1,337 (0.79%).

In his victory speech, Mahama said his triumph: “Is a call to duty, a call to action and a call to battle.”

He called on party supporters and the leadership to be united ahead of the 2020 general polls.

“I wish that this fire will keep on burning… Eschew all attempts to divide us. Let us not believe the kinds of stories that will be circulated,” Mahama admonished.

The former president also promised he will “work closely and tirelessly” with the leadership and structures of the party to defeat the NPP come 2020.

“I will work closely with all of you so that our common objective of returning to power would be achieved. I salute all our executives. It is my hope that we will work together and eschew all attempts to divide us. Let us trust each other and let us not believe the kind of stories we circulated creating an impression that we are against each other,” he added.