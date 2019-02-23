NDC presidential primaries: John Mahama secures landslide victory

Politics of Sunday, 24 February 2019

Former president John Mahama has secured a landslide victory in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential primaries.

With the win, Mahama will lead the NDC into the 2020 elections justifying the prediction of pundits that he remains by a petering distance, the party’s most marketed candidate.

In a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on Myjonline.com, Mahama runs away with 95.24% of the vote, leaving six others to squabble over less than 5% in a poll that involved about 330,000 NDC voters.

His obscure and distant challenger Prof. Joshua Alabi managed only 3,399 representing 1.516% of votes cast while the man said to have mentored Mahama in politics, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin placed third with 2,313 (1.032%).

Ekwow Spio-Gabrah placed fifth with 1457 votes (0.650%), Sylvester Mensah managed 932 votes (0.415%) with Nurudeen Iddrisu securing 513 votes (0.231) to place sixth and seventh, respectively.

To understand the size of his victory, John Mahama won by a larger percentage contesting six others than he won when he stood unchallenged in the 2015 NDC Presidential primaries.

In that 2015 YES/NO vote, he won 95.1% of the votes in a poll in which the ballot paper had only his picture.

NDC return, Goosie Tanoh, finally got a shot at his most cherished political ambition but polled 2,038 votes (0.909%) to place fourth.