Bawumia attends UK-Ghana Business Council Meeting

24 February 2019

Source: classfmonline.com

Vice-President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia left Accra on Friday, 22 February 2019 for London, the United Kingdom to participate in the UK-Ghana Business Council meetings.

While in the UK, Dr. Bawumia will also deliver a lecture at the Royal Institute of International Affairs, Chatham House, on the topic:

"Ghana's Inclusive Economic Future: Approaches to Achieving Transformative Growth", and meet with captains of industry including officials of the London Stock Exchange.

He will also hold discussions with senior British government officials on ways to boost UK-Ghana relations.

Dr. Bawumia is expected to return to Accra on Wednesday, 27 February 2019.