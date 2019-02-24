Home | News | Absolutely nothing will stop NDC from victory in 2020 – Mahama

Absolutely nothing will stop NDC from victory in 2020 – Mahama

Dan Soko

Politics of Sunday, 24 February 2019

Source: 3news.com

John Mahama34play videoFormer President John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama says “absolutely nothing” will stop his party from emerging victorious in next year’s presidential elections.

Mr Mahama on Saturday was re-elected as the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He beat competition from six others to emerge victorious, with a total of 95.24 per cent of valid votes cast.

Addressing party supporters a few moments after the official results were declared, Mr Mahama said the outcome indicates how strong the NDC has become over the years.

He said even competition from the aspirants makes the party “the most democratic, peaceful, transparent and dynamic” in Ghana currently.

Already, Alban Bagbin, the only candidate to have beaten Mr Mahama in a constituency, has said he is not surprised by the outcome. He came third behind Professor Joshua Alabi.

Mr Mahama thanked all his fellow aspirants “for the good fight”.

“My brothers and sisters, our journey towards victory in the 2020 elections begins today,” he told the gathering at the party’s headquarters in Accra.

“It marks the beginning of a process where we wish to work together to bring truth and honesty back into our political discourse.”

He dedicated the victory to the grassroots.

“I want to serve notice to Ghana that from the outcome of this election the NDC is strong,” he stressed.

“The NDC is united. The NDC is poised for victory 2020 and that nothing, absolutely nothing will stop our march towards the Flagstaff House.”

The former president has promised meeting the functional executives of the party sooner than later to discuss with them his campaign plan.

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor.

