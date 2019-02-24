NDC poised for victory in 2020- Mahama

The ex-president, who was elected flagbearer of the NDC in a vote on Saturday with over 94 percent, said nothing can stop the party's march to the Jubilee House [formerly known as Flagstaff House].
Mr Mahama made the comments in his victory speech after he was announced as the winner of the NDC presidential race.
“Tonight, I want to serve notice to Ghana that from the outcome of this election, the NDC is strong," he said.
He added: "The NDC is united. The NDC is poised for victory in 2020. And nothing, absolutely nothing can stop our march towards [the] Flagstaff House.”
Mahama polled 213,487 votes representing 95.23% of the total votes cast to beat the six other contestants to lead the largest opposition party in the 2020 general elections.
A former Vice-Chancellor of University of Professional Studies; Accra (UPSA), Prof. Joshua Alabi came second with 3,404 votes representing 1.52% of the total valid votes cast.
The Second Deputy Speaker and Member of Parliament for Nadowli/Kaleo, Mr Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin came third, polling 2,301 votes representing 1.03% of the total votes cast.
Goosie Tanoh also came fourth with 2,091 votes representing 0.93%.
The former Trades and Industry Minister in the Mahama government, Ekwow Spio Garbrah polled 1,447 votes which represents 0.65% of the total votes.
Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Mr Sylvester Mensah and businessman secured 934 of valid votes cast representing o.42 percent.
And a businessman, Nurudeen Iddrisu, placed seventh with 520 votes representing 0.23%.
