NDC has elected 'bloody' flagbearer - David Prah

General News of Sunday, 24 February 2019

Source: David Prah

David Prah

Eastern Regional Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party, Mr. David Prah has described the former President Mahama as the "Bloody Flagbearer" of the National Democratic Congress as per their own logic.

Speaking to the Media in Koforidua after the NDC's Flagbearership voting, Mr. David Prah mentioned that the processes leading to the election of Mr. Mahama as the Flagbearer of the NDC were marred by violence and killing of their party member in Kumasi when the NDC National Executives led by their Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and the General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia had a meeting with the Ashanti Regional Executives of the party.

The fire brand Communicator of the Governing New Patriotic Party stated that the election of Mr. Mahama as the NDC Flagbearer was good for the NPP since his records of scandals such as the GYEEDA, WAYOMI Cash, BUS BRANDING, NCA CHOP CHOP, SADA Scandals, SSNIT IT Thievery, COCOBOD Stealing, Inflated Contracts prices and the unforgettable 4 years DUMSOR that destroyed Ghanaian businesses are still fresh in the minds of Ghanaians.

He indicated that the NPP Government led by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo is poised to transform Ghana for the betterment of the people.

He described Mr. Mahama as Visionless, Corrupt and Incompetent and expressed surprised that NDC could not field any other person to match the President His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo who is serving the people of Ghana excellently well .

He stated that Mr. John Mahama and his NDC government brought shame to GHANAIANS from 2009 to 2018 and wondered why he Mr. Mahama wants to come back to become a President a position he performed abysmally.

He indicated that throughout his flagbearership campaign tour across the country, Mr. Mahama could not outline a single policy message that seeks to add to the growth we are seeing now under the able leadership of H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.

Mr. David Prah commended the President H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo for the brilliant presentation of the State of the Nation Address and the numerous achievements therein stated.

He mentioned that they as NPP members welcome Mr. Mahama to the 2020 contest and charged him to emulate the NPP's "Campaign for Votes" concept and NOT his "Boot for Boot" and "Unleashing of Violence" ideologies which will eventually destroy the country.

He concluded that with the election of the "Corrupt and Incompetent" John Mahama as the Flagbearer of the NDC, H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo will smile at the storm in 2020 because the "Battle is still the Lord's".