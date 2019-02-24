Mahama secures 95.23% endorsement to lead NDC to 2020

General News of Sunday, 24 February 2019

Source: Graphic.com.gh

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The certified results from the Electoral Commission indicates that former President John Dramani Mahama secured 95.23 per cent endorsement, to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as flagbearer to Election 2020.

Mr Mahama polled 213,487 votes representing 95.23 percent of the total valid votes cast with the other six contenders managing with about 4 percent.

Coming second was Professor Joshua Alabi who had a total of 3404 votes representing 1.52 per cent.

The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban S.K. Bagbin followed in the third position with a total of 2301 votes representing 1.03 per cent.

Goosie Tanoh came fourth with a total of 2091 votes representing 0.93 per cent.

Mr Ekwow Spio Garbrah came fifth with 1447 votes representing 0.65 per cent as against 934 votes by Sylvester Mensah in the sixth position representing 0.42 percent.

Alhaji Nurudeen Alhassan is in the seventh position with 520 votes representing 0.23 per cent.

The total votes cast were 225,521.

The total valid votes were 224,184 whilst those rejected were 1327.

The total registered voters were 262,142.