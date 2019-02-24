FLASHBACK: I will be Ghana’s president for 8 years – Josuha Alabi dream’s big

General News of Sunday, 24 February 2019

This story was originally published by adomonline.com on April 30, 2018 when the former Vice-Chancellor stated that he is winning the February 2019 primaries of the NDC.

A Flag bearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Joshua Alabi says he will be Ghana’s president for 8 years equivalent to two terms if he is given the nod by the kingmakers of his party.

Speaking exclusively on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Monday, the presidential hopeful said he was convinced that God has hand-picked him to turn around the fortunes of Ghana and make it the Switzerland of Africa.

“I am going to the Jubilee house in 2021 and will be Ghana’s president for 8 good years and so Ghanaians should watch out for me. I will make Ghana the Swiss of Africa when given the nod and I know I will win hands down”, he said.

Prof. Alabi, however, believes the president cannot fulfil most of the promises he made before coming to power.

According to him, the New Patriotic Party administration has been fraught with promises upon promises with little action towards delivering them hence Ghana needs a transformational leader like him to put the country on the right track.

“I have experienced in football, politics and the almighty politics in general. As I always say, I will make Ghana a peaceful country. Nana Addo made a lot of promises but looking at how he is governing the country, he won’t be able to fulfill most of them and so I am optimistic that when I become the president, I will make Ghanaians happy and move Ghana to the next level”, he stated.

Outlining his vision for Ghana, he said he will transform the country into the financial hub of Africa.

He said in the area of trade and industry, “there is a lot we can do there. We also can do a lot when we come to agribusiness and for all these, we can use science and technology to move trade and agribusiness.”

Prof. Alabi is among the four NDC stalwarts who have declared their readiness to lead the party into the 2020 polls.

