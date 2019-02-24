Home | News | ‘Nothing can stop our march to Flagstaff House in 2020’: Mahama charges

Dan Soko

He said his victory shows the NDC is strong and united, adding that nothing can stop the party's march to the Flagstaff House (now Jubilee House).

In a victory speech, the ex-president said: "Tonight, I want to serve notice to Ghana that from the outcome of this election, [it means] the NDC is strong.

"The NDC is united. The NDC is poised for victory in 2020. And nothing, absolutely nothing can stop our march towards [the] Flagstaff House."

Mahama polled 213,487 votes representing 95.23% of the total votes cast to beat the six other contestants to lead the largest opposition party in the 2020 general elections.

A former Vice-Chancellor of University of Professional Studies; Accra (UPSA), Prof. Joshua Alabi came second with 3,404 votes representing 1.52% of the total valid votes cast.

The Second Deputy Speaker and Member of Parliament for Nadowli/Kaleo, Mr Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin came third, polling 2,301 votes representing 1.03% of the total votes cast.

Goosie Tanoh also came fourth with 2,091 votes representing 0.93%.

Ekwow Spio Garbrah, a former Trades and Industry Minister, polled 1,447 votes which represents 0.65% of the total votes.

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Mr Sylvester Mensah, secured 934 of valid votes cast representing o.42 percent.

And Nurudeen Iddrisu, a businessman, placed seventh with 520 votes representing 0.23%

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

