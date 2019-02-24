‘Nothing can stop our march to Flagstaff House in 2020’: Mahama charges

He said his victory shows the NDC is strong and united, adding that nothing can stop the party's march to the Flagstaff House (now Jubilee House).

In a victory speech, the ex-president said: "Tonight, I want to serve notice to Ghana that from the outcome of this election, [it means] the NDC is strong.

"The NDC is united. The NDC is poised for victory in 2020. And nothing, absolutely nothing can stop our march towards [the] Flagstaff House."

Mahama polled 213,487 votes representing 95.23% of the total votes cast to beat the six other contestants to lead the largest opposition party in the 2020 general elections.

A former Vice-Chancellor of University of Professional Studies; Accra (UPSA), Prof. Joshua Alabi came second with 3,404 votes representing 1.52% of the total valid votes cast.

The Second Deputy Speaker and Member of Parliament for Nadowli/Kaleo, Mr Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin came third, polling 2,301 votes representing 1.03% of the total votes cast.

Goosie Tanoh also came fourth with 2,091 votes representing 0.93%.

Ekwow Spio Garbrah, a former Trades and Industry Minister, polled 1,447 votes which represents 0.65% of the total votes.

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Mr Sylvester Mensah, secured 934 of valid votes cast representing o.42 percent.

And Nurudeen Iddrisu, a businessman, placed seventh with 520 votes representing 0.23%