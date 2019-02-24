Home | News | 'The gap was too much. You shouldn't have done that'- Alabi tells Mahama

'The gap was too much. You shouldn't have done that'- Alabi tells Mahama

Dan Soko

Mr Mahama, 60, took 95 percent of the vote while Prof. Alabi came second with 3,404 votes representing 1.52% of the total valid votes cast.

According to the former Vice Chancellor, he told Mr Mahama that the "gap was too wide".

"I called him more than two and a half hours ago and we spoke and I congratulated him," he said in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM.

"We just cracked jokes and I only told him that the gap was too much and he shouldn't have done that..."he further noted.

Prof. Alabi was upbeat about leading the NDC in 2020 parliamentary and presidential elections.

"I am winning, I am winning. I am going to be the flagbearer of NDC and I will be the President of this country...," Prof Alabi said in an interview prior to to the primary.

Meanwhile, The Second Deputy Speaker and Member of Parliament for Nadowli/Kaleo, Mr Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin came third, polling 2,301 votes representing 1.03% of the total votes cast.

Goosie Tanoh also came fourth with 2,091 votes representing 0.93%.

The former Trades and Industry Minister in the Mahama government, Ekwow Spio Garbrah polled 1,447 votes which represents 0.65% of the total votes.

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Mr Sylvester Mensah and businessman secured 934 of valid votes cast representing o.42 percent.

And a businessman, Nurudeen Iddrisu, placed seventh with 520 votes representing 0.23%.

