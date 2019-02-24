NDC Is Its Own Worst Electoral Fairness Enemy

With barely 24 hours before the 2020 Presidential-Election Primary of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) began, one of the six aspirants for the party’s presidential nomination, Prof. Joshua Alabi, a former Vice-Chancellor of the Madina, Accra-based University of Professional Studies (UPSA), was widely reported to be bitterly complaining that a considerable number of ballot boxes being used in the election across the nation had been criminally tampered with (See “NDC Race: Ballot Boxes Tampered With – Alabi Raises Concern” Kasapafmonline.com / Ghanaweb.com 2/23/19).

In the Ningo-Prampram Constituency, where Mr. Samuel George Nartey (aka Sam George) is the National Democratic Congress’ Member of Parliament, for example, the seals on several of the ballot boxes were reported to have been broken. This obviously means that, as has been perennially characteristic of the key NDC operatives in the recent past, these ballot boxes have been pre-stuffed with ballot papers designed/forged by Mr. Johnson Asiedu-Nketia, the Methuselah equivalent General-Secretary of the National Democratic Congress. It is, of course, not totally coincidental for many of the seals on the ballot boxes being used in the Ningo-Prampram Constituency to have been broken 24 hours ahead of Ghana’s main opposition party’s 2020 Presidential-Election Primary.

You see, when these key NDC operatives are not busy tampering with ballot boxes, they are busy setting their various vigilante thugs on their internal political rivals, as infamously occurred in the Ningo-Prampram Constituency in the leadup to the 2016 Parliamentary Election, when Mr. Nartey was virulently accused by the then-incumbent, Mr. ET Mensah, of having set his thuggish supporters on the supporters and sympathizers of Mr. Mensah, who eventually got defeated by Mr. Nartey. To be certain, I have absolutely no sympathy for any of the six presidential-nominee aspirants of the National Democratic Congress, least of all, former President John Dramani Mahama, the pathologically megalomaniacal desperado who is hell-bent on being ceded the party’s democratic mandate, once more, so that he could bring the total destruction of Ghana to its logical and definitive conclusion.

The ballot-tampering incident in the Ningo-Prampram Constituency is no accident, because Mr. Nartey feels that he has a bounden obligation as a former Mahama Presidential Staffer that his former boss and political benefactor carries the day and, with the latter, the vote by winning by hook or crook and winning big. The long-term objective here, on the part of Mr. Nartey, of course, is to hope that in the highly unlikely possibility of Mr. Mahama’s clinching the Presidency, once more, that the former Mahama Presidential Staffer could be assured of at least a Deputy Cabinet or a Deputy Ministerial portfolio. We must also quickly remind our readers that Sam George also recently invaded the Ayawaso-West Wuogon Constituency Byelection on Thursday, January 31, with a thuggish platoon of some 15 motorbike riders allegedly dressed in look-alike uniforms of the membership of our National Security Agency (NSA).

We are also reliably informed by some government operatives that Mr. Nartey had violated some election laws by having his gang of thuggish motorbike riders drive recklessly through several polling stations in the Ayawaso-West Wuogon Constituency before ending up in the private residence of Mr. Delali Kwasi Brempong, the National Democratic Congress’ Parliamentary Candidate, where Mr. Nartey and several of his political associates and motorbike-riding gang members engaged some of our National Security Agents in a gun-battle. We are also informed that some 260,000 party delegates will be voting in the NDC’s 2020 Presidential-Election Primary. This is an obvious copycatting of the very progressive decision by then-Candidate Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, with the collaborative consent of the movers-and-shakers of the New Patriotic Party to exponentially increase the number of primary-voting delegates in the latter party’s last presidential and parliamentary primaries, as a means of more accurately, reflectively and progressively representing the liberal democratic tenets and aspirations of the New Patriotic Party.

I guess what I am trying to imply here is that whoever wins the National Democratic Congress’ presidential primary on Saturday, February 23, will not add much to either the general prosperity or fortunes of the august Democratic Republic of Ghana at large. Besides, each and every one of the six presidential aspirants is an irreparably damaged good – in the evergreen words of Mr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah – who happily collaborated with former President John Dramani Mahama to effectively run our proverbial Ship-of-State aground in the leadup to the 2016 general election.

*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

English Department, SUNY-Nassau

Garden City, New York

February 23, 2019

E-mail: [email protected]