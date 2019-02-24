Asiedu-Nketia Is Already Shielding the “Hawkish” NDC Terrorists

Asiedu-Nketia

Following the broad-daylight shooting death of at least one person at the Asante Regional Headquarters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the longtime General-Secretary of the party, Mr. Johnson Asiedu-Nketia, was reported to have said that none of the alleged criminal suspects involved in the shooting will be protected from legal sanctions by the executive operatives of the self-styled blood-guzzling revolutionary National Democratic Congress (See “NDC Won’t Shield Perpetrators of Kumasi Fatal Shooting – Asiedu-Nketia” Modernghana.com 2/19/19). This statement by the former Deputy Defense Minister, under the tenure of former President Jerry John Rawlings, is rather ironic because it comes on the heels of a press release in which Mr. Asiedu-Nketia categorically stated that no executive operative of the NDC would participate in the deliberations of the Short Commission, recently established by President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to thoroughly investigate and present its findings and recommendations to the Government within one month, vis-à-vis the widely reported incidents of violence that allegedly inflected the Ayawaso-West Wuogon parliamentary byelection on Thursday January 31, 2019.

In the aforesaid incident, Messrs. Asiedu-Nketia and John Dramani Mahama, the former President and currently the party’s 2020 Presidential Election aspirant, accused the Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) government of having deliberately set some ruling party-recruited vigilante thugs on supporters and sympathizers of the National Democratic Congress. The latter party withdrew from the byelection with the patently lame excuse that the safety of its and supporters could not be guaranteed. It was a lame excuse because the Ayawaso-West Wuogon parliamentary seat has been “safely” held by representatives of the NPP since 1996, with the exception of the 1992 parliamentary election season, when the then-Adu-Boahen-led New Patriotic Party massively boycotted the entire election. Back then, Prof. Adu-Boahen, late, who had earlier on been handily defeated by an incumbent and megalomaniacal Chairman Jerry John Rawlings, then running as a freshly and recently civilianized strongman, urged his party’s parliamentary candidates to boycott the parliamentary election, on grounds that the entire ballot had been rigged or “stolen” by Mr. Rawlings who had then been in power as a junta leader, uninterruptedly, of the erstwhile Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC) for some eleven-and-half years. I have already observed in several previous columns that even had the “revolutionary” operatives of the National Democratic Congress not openly rigged ballot, the far more eloquent and charismatic Ghanaian strongman would still have won the election.

In the Kumasi shooting-death incident of Monday, February 18, that left one person dead on the compound of the Asante Regional Headquarters of the National Democratic Congress, the violent confrontation that allegedly precipitated the fatal shooting was between two bloody vigilante factions within the NDC itself, namely, the Hawks and another group that has now been identified as the Taskforce, that was known to regularly provide security services at the Asante Regional Headquarters of the National Democratic Congress. As of this writing, details of this incident were still trickling in. What is known, so far, according to the testimony of an eyewitness, is that there was an altercation between the deceased and his assailant whose name and aliases have been given variously as Hussein Barnabas and Warrior; and then there are three alleged accomplices of the latter by the names of Mijima, Damos and Abu Taliban. As I have already observed in a previous column, the latest Mafia-style shooting incident has the markings of the known patented trademark of the NDC leadership and party apparatchiks.

For instance, we are told that the group of intra-party rivals whose leader appears to have been the alleged shooter rode on motorbikes, in much the same manner that Mr. Samuel George Nartey, the NDC’s Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram Constituency, in the Greater-Accra Region, was widely reported to have ridden into several polling stations in the Ayawaso-West Wuogon Constituency in a platoon-convoy of some 15 motorbikes. Members of the latter group are also known to have exchanged gunfire with agents of the national security apparatus, either near or from the compound of the National Democratic Congress’ candidate for the Ayawaso-West Wuogon Constituency, namely, Mr. Delali Kwasi Brempong.

Ultimately, what Ghanaians and the rest of the global community may be witnessing here is a classic case of what the immortalized African-American human and civil rights leader Malcolm X termed as a condign retributive case of the “Chickens come home to roost.” In our local context, the obvious reference here is former President Mahama’s vow to match the Akufo-Addo-led ruling New Patriotic Party’s vacuously anticipated orchestration of violence in the runup to the 2020 General Election “Boot-for-Boot.”

*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

English Department, SUNY-Nassau

Garden City, New York

February 19, 2019

E-mail: [email protected]