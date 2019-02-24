Home | News | African mind is a confused mind

African mind is a confused mind

Dan Soko

The CEO of Zoomlion is propagating his company will help President Nana Akuffo-Addo of Ghana to achieve his agenda making Accra the cleanest city in all of Africa.

In 2014, while waiting for Mr. Calicas (he had introduced “indomie” to Ghanaians) to come and pick me up for our meeting, I had one hour sitting outside Zoomlion Headquarters in Accra. Several workers came out to have their lunch under the trees and sitting on benches, chopping their Fufu, Banku and alike. We discussed the sanitation problem in the country through which every year people lose their lives and fall sick.

They laughed at me while eating and drinking sachet water from Cool Ice and other brands reassuring me they will certainly ensure that Accra and the whole of Ghana will be a clean place for all Ghanaians to enjoy. We enjoyed each other’s company.

The time came, I had to leave them. Standing to wave good-bye I pointed to the ground below their feet and all the sachet rubber they had dumped there while eating asking them again whether they can keep Ghana really clean. They looked under the benches and we all had a good laugh.

Kigali, capitol of Rwanda, is such a clean city that I love so much. Ghana should be advised to ask President Paul Kagame for assistance. Go to Singapore and learn from them, a country so hygienic even Germany should be ashamed of itself.

This is another proof that Democracy in Africa is not working. If like in Singapore, heavy fines for the offenders are imposed and executed, in Ghana voters would get angry about the political party in power and threaten it no longer to vote for their MPs rather to fall for the hollow promises of the opposition. This would keep Politicians away from a lucrative position in Parliament to take national resources into their own selfish and greedy hands and Swiss Bank accounts.

What this initiative is doing is wasting people´s precious time and delaying the real solution.

As the old saying goes: Bring all Germans to Ghana and all Ghanaians to Germany, in less than 5 years Ghana will be a living paradise and Germany will be ruined.

Oh, God of my Prophet EBK have mercy on your people in Ghana!

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

