Reads Like an Ananse Story but May Really Be True

It reads like an Ananse (Anansi) Story; I mean, this very notion that our parliamentarians would employ some research assistants whom, we are told, have not been paid for nearly two years (See “Gov’t Owes Parliamentary Research Assistants Since 2017” Modernghana.com 2/20/19). We are told that most of these Research Assistants were hired shortly after the December 2016 General Election. So what this means is that these parliamentary master-/best-brains have not been paid for work done for at least twelve solid months or one year. As to why they have waited until now to publicly register their complaints is rather unusual but, perhaps, quite understandable, coming at a time when the country has been experiencing a high spate of unemployment.

What does not make sense to me, though, is news that some landlords and landladies have waited all this long to serve their parliamentary research-assistant tenants with eviction notices. I guess these “capitalist” landlords and landladies (my profuse apologies to the faux-socialist National Democratic Congress’ apparatchiks) waited this long primarily because of the snail-paced administration of public affairs by our politicians and civil servants. It also well appears that these unpaid research assistants – yes, you read me right, “unpaid” research assistants, not “underpaid” research assistants – have been subsisting on borrowed money. Indeed, I would not be the least bit surprised if quite a remarkable percentage of these research assistants, especially the pretty females among them, have been taken undue advantage of by some of these parliamentarians.

On the latter count, some investigations may be in order. We are also informed that petitions by some of these parliamentary research assistants to the Parliamentary Majority Leader, Mr. Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, had been either rudely rebuffed or callously met with deaf ears. We demand immediate answers from the Kumasi-Suame New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary representative and, of course, the other relevant parliamentary authorities, including Speaker Mike Oquaye. These aggrieved workers also need to explain their circumstances to the general public, particularly as to why they have kept mum all this while, and what they really expect to gain from the protest demonstration which they are threatening to embark upon. Indeed, I would not be surprised if the perennial withholding of the salaries of these parliamentary research assistants had something to do with the generally anti-intellectual orientation of a remarkable number of our National Assembly Representatives.

If he is still at his post, Mr. Emmanuel Anyimadu, the Parliamentary Clerk, has some explaining to do to the general Ghanaian public. There is absolutely no evidence suggesting that these research assistants were hired as either volunteer interns or veritable modern-day slaves, as a partially redacted copy of their employment letter, which yours truly sighted on the Modernghana.com website, clearly indicates that these parliamentary appointees were hired at a set/specified amount of salary. The salary amount need not to have been redacted from the letter published by the media, because the taxpaying public has an inalienable right to know how much our civil and public servants are paid.

Anyway, in the aforesaid letter, Mr. Anyimadu, the Parliamentary Clerk, categorically notes that “Notwithstanding the above [that is, the specifically stated amount of salary to be paid to these research assistants], the[ir] appointments may be terminated upon notice whenever the Honorable Member of Parliament [who so appointed any individual research assistant] deems it expedient and/or necessary to dispense with [their] services on account of unsatisfactory performance.” Now, could it weirdly be that absolutely none of these research assistants – their specific number is not given – has performed to the satisfaction of the Honorable Member of Parliament who appointed them? The taxpaying public and these financially strapped research assistants, themselves, have an inalienable right to know, and promptly so!

*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

English Department, SUNY-Nassau

Garden City, New York

February 20, 2019

E-mail: [email protected]