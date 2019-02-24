Home | News | PLAYBACK: 'Newsfile' on JoyNews

PLAYBACK: 'Newsfile' on JoyNews

Dan Soko

General News of Sunday, 24 February 2019

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Newsfile February 9play videoNewsfile airs from 9:00 GMT to 12:00 GMT on Saturdays

Saturday's edition of Newsfile was packed with interesting topics that made the headlines during the week.

The GNPC impasse which involves the hiring of a Procurement Manager at the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) appears to be causing a misunderstanding between the Corporation’s CEO and its Board Chairman, Freddie Blay was among the topics discussed.

Focus was also directed at the at officials who appeared before the Emile Short committee to give their testimonies and answer questions surrounding the Ayawaso clashes.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has set up a Commission of Enquiry to investigate the violence which occurred during the by-election in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency on January 31, 2019.

The four-member commission has Mr Justice Emile Short as Chairman, with Professor Henrietta Mensah-Bonsu and Mr Patrick K. Acheampong as members.

A former Dean of the Faculty of Law of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) and a private legal practitioner, Mr Ernest Kofi Abotsi, is the Secretary to the commission.

So far, EC chairperson, Jean Mensah, Minister of defence, Ambrose Dery, Minister in charge of National Security, Bryan Acheampong, Multimedia Journalist, Evans Mensah, NDC Ayawaso West Wougon NDC parliamentary candidate, Delali Brimpong, SWAT commander Samuel Azuku, National Security Minister Kan Dapaah and many more have appeared before the commission to give their testimonials.

The panel also discussed the state of the nation address by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo which was held on Thursday, 21st February 2019.

This includes the banning of party vigilante groups with a two-tier approach and the intention to continue with housing projects for the police, armed forces, and government workers across the country, through agencies like the State Housing Corporation (SHC).

Watch a recap of Newsfile on Joy News below

[embedded content]

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Mahama Leads NDC Into 2020 Polls

February 24, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: 5 Candidates Concede Defeat

February 24, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama Wins By 95%

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama In Comfortable Lead

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Results Updates

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama Wins In His Hometown

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: ‘Sam George Is Irresponsible’

February 23, 2019

Bawumia Attends UK – Ghana Business Council Meeting

February 23, 2019

MOST POPULAR

We’ve lost the election; Goosie’s camp disappointed

February 23, 2019

Provisional results of Ketu South

February 23, 2019

Counting Begins In Nigeria's Presidential Elections

February 23, 2019

Voting in NDC presidential primary peaceful in Eastern Region

February 23, 2019

Shippers Authority projects 10% cargo quantity growth after missing target in 2018

February 23, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!