PLAYBACK: 'Newsfile' on JoyNews

play videoNewsfile airs from 9:00 GMT to 12:00 GMT on Saturdays

Saturday's edition of Newsfile was packed with interesting topics that made the headlines during the week.

The GNPC impasse which involves the hiring of a Procurement Manager at the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) appears to be causing a misunderstanding between the Corporation’s CEO and its Board Chairman, Freddie Blay was among the topics discussed.

Focus was also directed at the at officials who appeared before the Emile Short committee to give their testimonies and answer questions surrounding the Ayawaso clashes.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has set up a Commission of Enquiry to investigate the violence which occurred during the by-election in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency on January 31, 2019.

The four-member commission has Mr Justice Emile Short as Chairman, with Professor Henrietta Mensah-Bonsu and Mr Patrick K. Acheampong as members.

A former Dean of the Faculty of Law of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) and a private legal practitioner, Mr Ernest Kofi Abotsi, is the Secretary to the commission.

So far, EC chairperson, Jean Mensah, Minister of defence, Ambrose Dery, Minister in charge of National Security, Bryan Acheampong, Multimedia Journalist, Evans Mensah, NDC Ayawaso West Wougon NDC parliamentary candidate, Delali Brimpong, SWAT commander Samuel Azuku, National Security Minister Kan Dapaah and many more have appeared before the commission to give their testimonials.

The panel also discussed the state of the nation address by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo which was held on Thursday, 21st February 2019.

This includes the banning of party vigilante groups with a two-tier approach and the intention to continue with housing projects for the police, armed forces, and government workers across the country, through agencies like the State Housing Corporation (SHC).

