We need proper leadership to solve the issue vigilantism - Oppong Nkrumah

Dan Soko

Politics of Sunday, 24 February 2019

Source: Primenewsghana.com

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah 15.jpegKojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister of Information

The Minister of Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says the fight against vigilantism can be made possible with proper leadership.

President Akufo-Addo in delivering the State of the Nation Address (SONA 2019) said he is willing to end political vigilantism in the country.

The President said he has asked the leadership of NPP and NDC to have a meeting on how to disband these groups and if they fail to come to a consensus he would exercise a legislature.

Speaking on Joy FM's NewsFile, Oppong Nkrumah said the President did not beat about the bush and expressed his dislike for these political vigilante groups even though his party is a key player in this. He also said proper leadership is needed in matters like this.

"In matters like these, proper leadership of political parties must arise"

"I'm excited because we have reached a stage where we have a leader who will say we must investigate this and know where this is coming from and come to an end with it," he added.

Ghana has had to deal with political vigilante groups for a long time with the NDC and NPP controlling most of these group.

These vigilante groups cause chaos during general elections and by-election and threaten the security of citizens in the country.

The latest event to trigger the call for the disbandment of political vigilantism came on the back of the Ayawaso by-elections.

There was chaos at Bawaleshie which resulted in a shooting incident and some 13 people sustaining injuries.

This chaos has been blamed on some masked men who are said to be civilian National Security operatives who stormed the area.

Some of the vigilante groups are the Azorka Boys, the Invisible forces and the Hawks.

