CAF Confed Cup: Kotoko eye early qualification to avoid calculations

Sports News of Sunday, 24 February 2019

Source: footballghana.com

Kumasi Asante Kotoko are poised for qualification

Asante Kotoko defender Augustine Sefa has revealed that his outfit is poised to register a positive result in Zambia against Nkana FC on Sunday to avoid late calculations.

The Reds will face the Zambian side in the CAF Confederation Cup Group C fixture at the Nkana stadium at exactly 3:00 pm local time.

A win for the Porcupine Warriors will enhance their chances of qualification before a return to Zambia to play Zesco United which will be Kotoko last group game.

"We as players are very poised and ready for the game because we don't want it to get to a situation where Kotoko will have to rely on calculation to desire our fate to the knockout stage".

"We have motivated ourselves especially for this game against Nkana FC because our destiny in the competition depends on this game so we can't afford to lose", Sefa opined to Kumasi based radio station Ashh FM.

Kotoko since 2009 has failed to play in the CAF Confederation cup Group stage but have been impressive so far in their Africa campaign despite the lack of domeatic league in Ghana.

The Reds are however eager to make it pass the group stage and win the trophy for the first time after losing in the final to arch rival Hearts of Oak in the 2004 final.