Source: Footballmadeinghana.com

Mahatma Otoo in celebration mood with his teammates

Mahatma Otoo makes injury return in Balikesirspor 2-1 win in Turkish Ligue 1

February 23, 2019 SHEIKH TOPHIC SIENU

Ghanaian striker Mahatma Otoo staged a beautiful return from injury with a fine performance in Balikesirspor’s a 2-1 win over Afjet Afyonspor in the Turkish Ligue 1.

Otoo who had been sidelined with a thigh injury for one month returned on Friday night to help his side record the all important win.

The slippery attacker lasted the entire duration of the game with two second half goals from Sahinturk and Beleck winning the day for the home side.

Karakullukcu pulled one back for the visitors but that was not enough to deny Otoo and his team mates all three points.

The forward was forced out of his side’s clash with Altidornu last month after feeling a sharp pain in the thigh and subsequently requested to be replaced after 30 minutes.

An MRI scan and tests results later revealed a minor thigh muscle injury which will kept Otoo out for four weeks.