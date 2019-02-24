Home | News | Gabby Otchere-Darko draws the difference between Good Luck Jonathan and Mahama

Gabby Otchere-Darko draws the difference between Good Luck Jonathan and Mahama

Dan Soko

General News of Sunday, 24 February 2019

Source: Radiotamale.com

Gabby Otchere Darko GhwebGabby Asare Okyere Darko

Ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) strongman, Gabby Asare Okyere Darko has been cataloging the difference between the Nigerian elections and the NDC’s internal elections and the former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan and former president John Dramani Mahama.

Read his analysis and observations below.

"Nigerians are voting today. NDC will be voting today. A former two-term Vice President, who left the scene 12yrs ago, is challenging the incumbent who is running for a second term.

President Buhari, 4 years ago beat President Jonathan (himself a former Vice President who succeeded his late boss).

Jonathan saved his party by not exercising his constitutional right to contest the primaries of his party to be on the ballot today. Analysts believe that selfless move by the man who lost 4yrs ago has made the contest more about a referendum on the incumbent than the “mess” inherited 4yrs ago.

For the NDC, the same leader who recorded the biggest electoral defeat by any incumbent in Ghana’s history is the one in pole position at today’s primaries.

He wins, as expected, the story in 2020 is not likely to be the same as in Nigeria today. It will be a straight contest between his own recent record when he had the chance to perform and what his successor has done and which of the two parties can therefore be trusted for the next presidential term. I’m wishing Nigeria and NDC successful elections".

