Home | News | Nkana captain throws shade at Kotoko ahead of Sunday' tie

Nkana captain throws shade at Kotoko ahead of Sunday' tie

Dan Soko

Sports News of Sunday, 24 February 2019

Source: Primenewsghana.com

Nkana Fc Kotoko.jpegZambian Club, Nkana FC

Walter Bwalya, captain of Nkana FC claims the Zambian outfit is bigger than Asante Kotoko when it comes to the African game in the last decade.

Nkana will be hosting the Porcupine Warriors on Sunday, February 24 in the match-day three of the Total CAF Confederation Cup Group C tie at the Nkana stadium at 1:00 PM local time and the captain of the Kitwe-based side believes his clubs is at par between the two in Africa.

Nkana haven’t lost at home ever since making their continental debut in 1976 as Rhokana United, winning an incredible 41 of 57 games including one in 1993 over Asante Kotoko.

According to the goal machine, the latest club ranking confirmed his assertion on who is a bigger club between the two sides and they will be looking to add Kotoko to their list of victims.

”Nkana is a bigger club than Kotoko and if you check on the Africa Club Rankings Zambia is ranked 11th and Ghana is 21st.

“So it means that we are bigger than Kotoko so you’ve come here and we will deal with you,” he warned the Porcupine Warriors at the pre-match press conference.

Now, a draw at Nkana for the Porcupines won’t be a bad result — only 16 teams have ever managed it — but Kotoko would need to aspire for more if they are to make the sort of statement which would strike awe into doubters and critics like Walter Bwalya.

Nkana have won only three of eight games in 2019, and a home loss to archrivals Power Dynamos in the ‘Kopala Derby’ last Saturday in the Zambian top-flight.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Mahama Leads NDC Into 2020 Polls

February 24, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: 5 Candidates Concede Defeat

February 24, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama Wins By 95%

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama In Comfortable Lead

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Results Updates

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama Wins In His Hometown

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: ‘Sam George Is Irresponsible’

February 23, 2019

Bawumia Attends UK – Ghana Business Council Meeting

February 23, 2019

MOST POPULAR

We’ve lost the election; Goosie’s camp disappointed

February 23, 2019

Provisional results of Ketu South

February 23, 2019

Counting Begins In Nigeria's Presidential Elections

February 23, 2019

Voting in NDC presidential primary peaceful in Eastern Region

February 23, 2019

Shippers Authority projects 10% cargo quantity growth after missing target in 2018

February 23, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!