Nkana captain throws shade at Kotoko ahead of Sunday' tie

Sports News of Sunday, 24 February 2019

Source: Primenewsghana.com

Zambian Club, Nkana FC

Walter Bwalya, captain of Nkana FC claims the Zambian outfit is bigger than Asante Kotoko when it comes to the African game in the last decade.

Nkana will be hosting the Porcupine Warriors on Sunday, February 24 in the match-day three of the Total CAF Confederation Cup Group C tie at the Nkana stadium at 1:00 PM local time and the captain of the Kitwe-based side believes his clubs is at par between the two in Africa.

Nkana haven’t lost at home ever since making their continental debut in 1976 as Rhokana United, winning an incredible 41 of 57 games including one in 1993 over Asante Kotoko.

According to the goal machine, the latest club ranking confirmed his assertion on who is a bigger club between the two sides and they will be looking to add Kotoko to their list of victims.

”Nkana is a bigger club than Kotoko and if you check on the Africa Club Rankings Zambia is ranked 11th and Ghana is 21st.

“So it means that we are bigger than Kotoko so you’ve come here and we will deal with you,” he warned the Porcupine Warriors at the pre-match press conference.

Now, a draw at Nkana for the Porcupines won’t be a bad result — only 16 teams have ever managed it — but Kotoko would need to aspire for more if they are to make the sort of statement which would strike awe into doubters and critics like Walter Bwalya.

Nkana have won only three of eight games in 2019, and a home loss to archrivals Power Dynamos in the ‘Kopala Derby’ last Saturday in the Zambian top-flight.