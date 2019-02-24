Normalisation Committee presents $7 million AFCON budget to government

Sports News of Sunday, 24 February 2019

Source: footballghana.com

The Black Stars per diem has been increased from $100 to $150

The Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association have presented a budget of $7.2 million to the government for the Black Stars participation at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Should government rubber-stamp this budget, it will present the highest funds approved for the Black Stars for an AFCON tournament after government approved $3.37 million for the 2017 edition in Gabon.

According to the proposed budget, all 23 players will receive an increased appearance fee and their per diem which was $100 during the 2017 competition will be increased to $150.

The players winning bonus will also shoot up from $5,000 to $1000 during the tournament, while head coach Kwesi Appiah will take a double of that amount.

The Black Stars last lifted the title in 1982 when they defeated hosts Libya on penalties after sharing the spoils 1-1 in regulation time.

Ghana have booked a place in the 2019 AFCON but have a game to play in the qualifiers against the Harambee Stars of Kenya at home next month to decide who tops the Group.