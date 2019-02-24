Albert Adomah rescues point for Aston Villa with first goal in 2019

Sports News of Sunday, 24 February 2019

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward, Albert Adomah

Winger Albert Adomah rescued Aston Villa from defeat by scoring to earn a point at Stoke City in a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

It was his first goal for Villa since March 2018 after coming on for Alan Hutton after just seven minutes at the Bet365 Stadium.

Stoke took the lead in the fifth minute when Sam Vokes smartly backheeled a Sam Clucas cross from the left flank past Jed Steer to register his first goal since his January move from Burnley.

After Steer had denied Tom Ince, Adomah equalised just after the hour mark when he side-footed Anwar El Ghazi's cutback into the bottom corner.

Adomah has had a topsy-turvy campaign this term with just one goal in 24 appearances.